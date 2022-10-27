TUMOSAN showcasing cutting-edge home-grown technologies at Saha Expo

By Azernews

Turkish Engine and Tractor Company - TUMOSAN is showcasing its cutting-edge home-grown projects at the Saha Expo 2022 Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Fair, Yeni Shafak reports.

Saha Expo, Turkiye and Europe's largest industrial fair, began on October 25 and is sponsored by Saha Istanbul.

General Manager Halim Tosun made remarks on TUMOSAN's home-grown technologies, adding that three distinct domestic engines are on display at the fair.

"The project, which began in 2020, was completed successfully as a result of the mass manufacturing of our S8000 mechanical marine engine. The project will emerge as a distinct project, as a new generation marine engine when the engine fuel system is updated," Tosun said.

He added that in tandem with the SSB Vehicle Projects, TUMOSAN has been developing the TMSN2506 AT full-automatic torque converter transmission since 2017. The test, qualification, and mass production preparation procedures for the project have been launched and shared with the Defence Industry Agency (SSB). The work on the PUSAT vehicle's automatic gearbox testing is underway.

Commenting on the XENA 7.4 6-cylinder diesel engine, Tosun underlined that there are 460 horsepower 1600 Nm torque, land, and maritime versions of it.

"It will be used in land-type FNSS OMTTZA vehicles. The marine version will be used in the Ulaq joint project of ARES METEKSAN," he stressed.