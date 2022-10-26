Diplomat says Russia still open for contacts with all countries, including US

By Trend

Russia is ready to negotiate with all interested parties and is open for contacts with the US as well, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Russia, on its part, has not broken any ties, Zakharova told The Big Game show on Channel One television. "We have been answering all phone calls, and we have not blocked any ties or contacts with our partners - either with those who are still our partners or with those who we can no longer call that or with those who never was one. We are ready to negotiate and so on," the Russian diplomat said, when asked whether there have been high-profile contacts with the US in the diplomatic field.