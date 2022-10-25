Iranian currency rates for October 25

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to October 24.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,475 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 25
Iranian rial on October 24
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
47,436
48,489
1 Swiss franc
CHF
41,969
42,110
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,756
3,751
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,993
3,900
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,576
5,570
1 Indian rupee
INR
508
510
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,301
134,875
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,058
19,013
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,236
28,493
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,085
109,345
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,651
30,843
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,902
24,318
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,282
2,296
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,258
2,261
1 Russian ruble
RUB
679
682
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,500
26,627
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,545
29,678
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,064
41,925
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,145
1,148
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,686
31,808
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,371
8,360
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,783
5,826
100 Thai baths
THB
110,037
110,542
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,865
8,863
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,094
29,395
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,475
41,424
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,914
8,893
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,220
15,235
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,693
2,697
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
482
482
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,400
16,572
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,706
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,350
71,348
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,172
4,130
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,974
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,380 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,982 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,248 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.