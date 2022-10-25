Yonhap rep suggests holding next OANA summit in Seoul

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Kim Hyeon-jun, deputy director of Yonhap Global Korean News Center, said that the 18th OANA General Assembly was a very good opportunity for the media to exchange views on important issues, Azernews reports via Trend.

He advised that the next meeting be held in Seoul.

"We must be able to see issues, seize chances, and discuss solutions," Hyeon-jun said.

He said that OANA has worked to facilitate the sharing of knowledge across news organizations in the Asia-Pacific area since 1961.

"We ought to be able to proceed in this manner," he concluded.

OANA was founded in 1961 with the goal of facilitating information dissemination in the region, supported by the United Nations cultural entity (UNESCO). Longtime OANA member Iran served as OANA Chair from 1997 to 2000. The organization covering two-thirds of the world population has now 44 members from 35 countries in Asia and Oceania.