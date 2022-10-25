Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative

By Trend

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched on Sunday the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (GSCRI), that aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a main and vital center in the global supply chains, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The GSCRI aims to make the Kingdom the optimal investment environment through different means, such as establishing several special economic zones, attracting the regional headquarters of international companies to Saudi Arabia as well as through pressing on with regulatory and procedural reforms which will contribute to further improving the investment environment and its competitiveness.

The Crown Prince said that this initiative will act as a great opportunity to achieve common successes, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“On one side, [this initiative]-along with other developmental initiatives that have been launched- aims to enable investors from different sectors to benefit from the Kingdom’s resources and its ability to support and develop these chains and build successful investments, ” the Crown Prince said.

Such initiatives, the Crown Prince added, will give greater flexibility to economies, businesses and consumers world-wide and ensure that supply chains are sustainable and accessible to all parts of the world.