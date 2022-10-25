Boca Juniors win 35th Argentine top-flight title

By Trend

Boca Juniors secured their 35th Argentine top-flight title on Sunday with a 2-2 home draw against Independiente on their last match of the season, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Leandro Fernandez opened the scoring for the visitors with a 32nd-minute penalty before Guillermo Fernandez equalized by nodding in from a set piece just after the half hour.

Sebastian Villa gave the hosts the edge as he curled a free kick into the top left corner but Javier Vallejo pulled Independiente back on level terms when he headed home nine minutes from time.

The result at La Bombonera meant Boca finished the season with 52 points from 27 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Racing Club, who fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to River Plate earlier in the day.