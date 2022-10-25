Iranian currency rates for October 24

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 23.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,424 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 24
Iranian rial on October 23
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
48,489
48,472
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,110
42,099
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,751
3,751
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,900
3,947
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,570
5,570
1 Indian rupee
INR
510
509
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
134,875
134,940
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,013
19,013
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,493
28,449
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,345
109,321
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,843
30,776
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
24,318
24,207
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,296
2,322
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,261
2,261
1 Russian ruble
RUB
682
682
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,627
26,732
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,678
29,678
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,925
41,806
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,148
1,148
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,808
31,791
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,360
8,358
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,826
5,807
100 Thai baths
THB
110,542
110,541
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,863
8,864
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,395
29,393
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
41,424
41,417
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,893
8,900
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,235
15,247
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,697
2,690
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
482
482
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,572
16,617
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,348
71,347
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,130
4,130
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,974
11,981
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,043 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,991 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,332 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,089 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.