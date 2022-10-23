Iran drafts instructions to respond to IAEA questions - FM

By Trend

Iran has drafted instructions to respond to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) questions, said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the Iranian Foreign Minister, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We have agreed to establish strong relations between Iran Atomic Energy Organization and the International Atomic Energy Agency," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian noted the ongoing exchange of messages for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal from the right direction.

The Iranian official has also announced an agreement on a prisoner exchange between Iran and the US via an intermediary country.