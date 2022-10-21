TODAY.AZ / World news

Israel, Bahrain agree to cooperate on agriculture, food security

21 October 2022

By Trend

Israel and Bahrain have signed an agriculture cooperation deal, Israeli officials said on Thursday, bringing closer the countries that forged ties under a US-diplomatic push in 2020, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The signing took place at an international conference in the Red Sea port of Eilat whose focus included “innovation in aquaculture, as part of global efforts to address food security,” Israel’s Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Also present were delegates from United Arab Emirates and Morocco, which also drew closer to Israel under the “Abraham Accords” two years ago.

The Israeli ministry said that, pursuant to a government decision, Eilat would “become a center for research and development of food from the sea and the desert.”

