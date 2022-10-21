Malaysia chooses to buy Turkish drones

By Trend

Türkiye will be selling armed drones to Malaysia, following Turkish Aerospace Inc.’s winning of the southeastern Asian country’s UAV tender, daily Milliyet has reported, Trend reports citing Daily News.

According to the report, Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein announced the winner of the tender late on Oct. 17.

Pointing out Malaysia’s interest on Chinese UAVs until then, Marhalim Abbas, a Malaysian journalist and expert on defense news, said, “The Chinese drones fell short of Malaysian officials’ expectations.”

Praising the capabilities of the Turkish drones, Abbas hinted that some other countries using Chinese drones “may go with Türkiye,” like Malaysia did.

According to official data, the value of the global armed drone market is around $12 billion and is expected to reach some $30 billion as of 2029.