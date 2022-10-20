Iran says is ready to help end war in Europe

By Trend

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that Iran is ready to use all its capacities, in the diplomatic area and other fields, to find a settlement to the war in Europe, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The president made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Noting that Iran has historical relations with both warring sides, President Raisi said that Iran has opposed war and conflict since the beginning of the war in Europe.

The president rejected some unfounded claims about Iran’s stands on the war, and said that such claims arise from biased policies of Western countries on top of which is the United States.

He also referred to the 1980-88 war against Iran by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein who was inspired by the US and some European countries to initiate the war on Iran, and said that no country has as much motivation as Iran to oppose the war.

The president also touched upon Iran's hosting of Polish refugees during the Second World War and said that Iran's strategy has always been to stand by the oppressed.

The Polish president, for his part, appreciated the hospitality of Iran for the Polish World War refugees.

He highlighted that Iran has always been seeking to promote peace and stability in the world, calling for an enhancement of ties between Tehran and Warsaw in all areas.