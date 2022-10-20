Turkiye vows robust response to Greek militarization of Aegean islands

By Azernews

By News Center

Turkiye has vowed a robust response to Greece's militarization of islands in the Aegean Sea, Yeni Shafak reports, citing Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

Kalin made important statements on the agenda during a live broadcast on the Turkish A Haber channel on October 18.

Emphasizing Turkiye's willingness to engage in talks, Kalin underlined that Greece violates all agreements by militarizing the Aegean islands.

“We have always been in favor of dialogue and good relations. However, it was Greece that foiled the negotiations. We see that Greece is attempting to bolster its position by forming some alliances. There is no possibility for Greece to get the upper hand on its own. It can only do this by relying on lobbies in either the EU or the USA. Dispatching military equipment to the islands is against the treaties. This will have various consequences and it will not remain unanswered,” Kalin stressed.

Turkiye is urging Greece against avoiding talks as the relations should not be jeopardized for the sake of short-lived benefit, the presidential spokesperson added.

The militarization of the islands will not be beneficial to Greece, the spokesperson said, adding that "it will only hurt the Greek people. We see what kinds of lobbies are being made against Turkiye,” Kalin pointed out.

Commenting on the Amasya coal mine explosion, the spokesperson reiterated that all the state resources have been mobilized and the case has been thoroughly investigated.

“The Court of Accounts has requested the latest three test reports, which are now being reviewed. It will be examined how firestorm explosions might be avoided. We understand the opposition's sentiments; we feel the agony of families. The legal and administrative investigations are still underway. It is impossible to conceal shortcomings. The rate of methane gas was normal in the initial measurements. If there is even the tiniest omission, it will be disclosed,” Kalin assured.

In response to a question on whether the grain corridor deal will be extended, the official stated that Russians had yet to respond to the extension of the deadline.

“There is no sanction on fertilizer. Some nations, though, are adopting a cautious stance out of fear of fresh sanctions. Russia, too, requires reassurance,” Kalin added.

Regarding Turkiye's status as a European gas hub, the spokesman stated that Putin's proposal includes many legal and technical components and is a substantial offer.

In reality, Turkiye has emerged as a genuine player, particularly with TANAP, for which infrastructure is already in place. It propels the country into a higher energy league. If Europe is looking for an alternative to Russian gas, the first option is TANAP. It could be implemented if the capacity is increased and Turkiye will benefit greatly from the project in the long run, Kalin stressed.

In response to the provocation allegations against the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, he said that the sabotage attempt against the pipeline was voiced by Russia.

Kalin also stressed the need of maintaining the diplomatic channels open between Russia and Ukraine.

Concerning interaction with the Syrian government, he indicated that the regime has not adopted any positive posture as of yet and other political initiatives must be made to address the Syrian crisis.