Iranian currency rates for October 19

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to October 18.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,332 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 19
Iranian rial on October 18
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
47,483
48,013
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,150
42,217
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,776
3,770
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,966
3,998
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,556
5,561
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
512
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,409
135,457
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,122
19,116
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,146
28,242
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,090
109,091
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,461
30,617
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,789
23,718
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,313
2,333
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,260
2,260
1 Russian ruble
RUB
673
673
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,841
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,385
26,502
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,528
29,581
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,212
40,975
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,145
1,145
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,878
31,948
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,335
8,334
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,834
5,841
100 Thai baths
THB
110,173
110,510
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,906
8,933
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,432
29,351
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,332
41,355
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,904
8,875
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,247
15,247
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,715
2,723
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
494
489
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,441
16,442
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,353
71,324
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,147
4,143
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,022
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,221 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,796 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,861 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,204 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.