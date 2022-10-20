TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for October 19

19 October 2022 [23:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to October 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,332 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 19

Iranian rial on October 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,483

48,013

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,150

42,217

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,776

3,770

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,966

3,998

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,556

5,561

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,409

135,457

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,122

19,116

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,146

28,242

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,461

30,617

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,789

23,718

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,313

2,333

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,260

2,260

1 Russian ruble

RUB

673

673

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,841

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,385

26,502

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,528

29,581

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,212

40,975

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,878

31,948

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,335

8,334

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,834

5,841

100 Thai baths

THB

110,173

110,510

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,906

8,933

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,432

29,351

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,332

41,355

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,904

8,875

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,247

15,247

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,715

2,723

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

494

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,441

16,442

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,353

71,324

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,147

4,143

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,221 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,796 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,861 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,204 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

