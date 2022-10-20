TODAY.AZ / World news

UAE President orders $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

19 October 2022 [22:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The aid will help civilians affected by the ongoing crisis, state news agency WAM announced Tuesday.

Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation, said the aid stems from the belief of Sheikh Mohamed in the importance of solidarity in times of conflict, and the UAE's continued efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis.

It is the latest in aid relief the UAE has sent to the country.


