IAEA chief hopes to visit Russia again as soon as possible

By Trend

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi hopes to visit Russia again and meet President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I hope yes, and I hope as soon as possible," he told reporters on Monday during a visit to Argentina when asked whether he planned to visit Russia again for meeting with Putin.

The IAEA’s chief visited St. Petersburg on October 11, meeting with Putin there. He called contacts with the Russian leader extremely important from the viewpoint of ensuring the security of nuclear facilities, including the ZNPP. Director General also visited Kiev twice where he met Zelensky.