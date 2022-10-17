Iranian currency rates for October 17

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,832 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 17 Iranian rial on October 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,940 46,956 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,754 41,771 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,714 3,711 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,954 3,941 1 Danish krone DKK 5,491 5,490 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,920 134,934 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,254 19,254 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,175 28,230 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,151 109,147 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,230 30,248 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,374 23,270 1 South African rand ZAR 2,293 2,289 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,268 2,263 1 Russian ruble RUB 687 679 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,013 26,042 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,444 29,430 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,051 40,202 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,882 31,873 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,344 8,343 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,853 5,846 100 Thai baths THB 109,575 109,583 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,933 8,933 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,149 29,178 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 40,832 40,835 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,826 8,825 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,141 15,141 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,726 2,725 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,569 16,569 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,158 71,157 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,138 4,138 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 11,976

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,797 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,221 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,810 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.