Iranian currency rates for October 17

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 16.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,832 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 17
Iranian rial on October 16
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
46,940
46,956
1 Swiss franc
CHF
41,754
41,771
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,714
3,711
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,954
3,941
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,491
5,490
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
511
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
134,920
134,934
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,254
19,254
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,175
28,230
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,151
109,147
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,230
30,248
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,374
23,270
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,293
2,289
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,268
2,263
1 Russian ruble
RUB
687
679
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,013
26,042
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,444
29,430
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,051
40,202
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,151
1,151
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,882
31,873
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,344
8,343
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,853
5,846
100 Thai baths
THB
109,575
109,583
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,933
8,933
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,149
29,178
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
40,832
40,835
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,826
8,825
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,141
15,141
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,726
2,725
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
489
489
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,569
16,569
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,158
71,157
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,138
4,138
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,971
11,976
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,797 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,221 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,810 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 327,000-330,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.