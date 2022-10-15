Iran's top leader says unipolar world order "not accepted"

By Trend

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the unipolar world order is not accepted, Iran's state TV reported, Trend reports citing MEHR.

"Nations have been awakened" and they do not accept the unipolar world order, which "is gradually losing its legitimacy," he told the International Islamic Unity Conference held in Tehran.

In a unipolar system, arrogant powers such as the United States would design their own schemes and dictate them to other countries such as Iraq, Syria, Iran and Lebanon, he said.

The world is now opposed to countries bullying others into obedience, the Iranian top leader noted.