Akar, Russian counterpart Shoigu discuss regional developments

By Trend

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu discussed bilateral relations and regional security developments in a phone call held Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The ministers discussed the Istanbul Grain Agreement, which was signed between Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Akar reiterated that Türkiye is ready to do its part for peace in the region as it has done so far.

According to the statement, the ministers also exchanged views on Syria.

Akar stressed Ankara's top priority is to permanently prevent the terrorist threat and corridor and to neutralize terrorist organizations in northern Syria along Türkiye's border.

The importance of complying with the previously reached agreements on this issue was once again emphasized between the ministers, according to the statement.