Iranian currency rates for October 12

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 11.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,975 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 12
Iranian rial on October 11
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
46,903
46,366
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,250
41,996
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,728
3,717
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,943
3,930
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,509
5,478
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
510
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,343
135,241
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,314
19,014
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,853
28,826
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,072
109,073
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,568
30,557
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,690
23,350
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,330
2,319
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,260
2,260
1 Russian ruble
RUB
653
666
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,578
26,433
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,290
29,208
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,376
40,854
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,149
1,148
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,917
31,841
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,368
8,368
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,865
5,872
100 Thai baths
THB
110,427
110,578
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,990
9,032
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,362
29,393
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
40,975
40,744
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,798
8,853
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,101
15,079
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,739
2,743
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
484
479
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,592
16,654
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,730
24,673
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,327
71,214
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,126
4,128
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,020
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,375 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,390 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,976 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,630 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.