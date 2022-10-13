TODAY.AZ / World news

King Charles III to be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6th 2023

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May the 6th of next year - in a ceremony that Buckingham Palace says will be "forward-looking", Trend reports citing Euronews

In a statement, the Palace confirmed that Charles will be crowned in a ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury alongside his wife, Queen consort Camilla. It added that the coronation will reflect the monarch's role today.

The announcement comes amid speculation that Charles' ceremony will be significantly shorter and less extravagant that the three-hour coronation for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

