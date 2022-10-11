TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for October 11

11 October 2022 [21:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,744 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 11

Iranian rial on October 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,366

46,575

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,996

42,202

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,717

3,742

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,930

3,919

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,478

5,501

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,241

134,965

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,014

19,114

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,826

28,853

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,073

109,064

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,557

30,532

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,350

23,545

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,319

2,333

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,260

2,262

1 Russian ruble

RUB

666

674

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,433

26,803

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,208

29,308

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,854

40,876

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,841

31,683

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,368

8,429

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,872

5,909

100 Thai baths

THB

110,578

111,633

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,032

9,031

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,393

29,660

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

40,744

40,913

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,853

8,896

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,079

15,002

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,743

2,763

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,654

16,568

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,673

24,703

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,214

71,276

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,128

4,156

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,381 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,992 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,125 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

