Iranian currency rates for October 11

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 10.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,744 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 11
Iranian rial on October 10
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
46,366
46,575
1 Swiss franc
CHF
41,996
42,202
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,717
3,742
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,930
3,919
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,478
5,501
1 Indian rupee
INR
510
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,241
134,965
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,014
19,114
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,826
28,853
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,073
109,064
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,557
30,532
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,350
23,545
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,319
2,333
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,260
2,262
1 Russian ruble
RUB
666
674
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,433
26,803
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,208
29,308
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,854
40,876
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,148
1,154
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,841
31,683
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,368
8,429
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,872
5,909
100 Thai baths
THB
110,578
111,633
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,032
9,031
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,393
29,660
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
40,744
40,913
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,853
8,896
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,079
15,002
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,743
2,763
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
479
479
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,654
16,568
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,673
24,703
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,214
71,276
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,128
4,156
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,381 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,992 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,125 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.