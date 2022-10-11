Iranian currency rates for October 11

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,744 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 11 Iranian rial on October 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,366 46,575 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,996 42,202 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,717 3,742 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,930 3,919 1 Danish krone DKK 5,478 5,501 1 Indian rupee INR 510 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,241 134,965 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,014 19,114 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,826 28,853 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,073 109,064 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,557 30,532 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,350 23,545 1 South African rand ZAR 2,319 2,333 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,260 2,262 1 Russian ruble RUB 666 674 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,433 26,803 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,208 29,308 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,854 40,876 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,841 31,683 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,368 8,429 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,872 5,909 100 Thai baths THB 110,578 111,633 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,032 9,031 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,393 29,660 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 40,744 40,913 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,853 8,896 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,079 15,002 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,743 2,763 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,654 16,568 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,673 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,214 71,276 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,128 4,156 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,381 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,992 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,125 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.