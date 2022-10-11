Iranian currency rates for October 10

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to October 9.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,913 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 10
Iranian rial on October 9
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
46,575
46,594
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,202
42,231
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,742
3,742
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,919
3,923
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,501
5,502
1 Indian rupee
INR
508
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
134,965
134,972
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,114
19,112
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,853
28,894
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,064
109,065
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,532
30,572
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,545
23,546
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,333
2,321
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,262
2,261
1 Russian ruble
RUB
674
674
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,803
26,798
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,308
29,309
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,876
40,862
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,154
1,154
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,683
31,677
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,429
8,430
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,909
5,905
100 Thai baths
THB
111,633
111,634
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,031
9,031
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,660
29,747
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
40,913
40,910
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,896
8,896
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,002
15,002
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,763
2,757
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
479
479
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,568
16,562
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,703
24,703
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,276
71,275
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,156
4,156
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,308 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,899 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,966 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.