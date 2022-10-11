TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for October 10

10 October 2022 [21:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to October 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,913 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 10

Iranian rial on October 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,575

46,594

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,202

42,231

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,742

3,742

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,919

3,923

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,501

5,502

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,965

134,972

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,114

19,112

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,853

28,894

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,064

109,065

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,532

30,572

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,545

23,546

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,333

2,321

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,262

2,261

1 Russian ruble

RUB

674

674

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,803

26,798

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,308

29,309

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,876

40,862

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,683

31,677

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,429

8,430

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,909

5,905

100 Thai baths

THB

111,633

111,634

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,031

9,031

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,660

29,747

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

40,913

40,910

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,896

8,896

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,002

15,002

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,763

2,757

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,568

16,562

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,703

24,703

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,276

71,275

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,156

4,156

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,308 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,899 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,966 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.

