Iranian currency rates for October 10

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to October 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,913 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 10 Iranian rial on October 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,575 46,594 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,202 42,231 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,742 3,742 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,919 3,923 1 Danish krone DKK 5,501 5,502 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,965 134,972 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,114 19,112 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,853 28,894 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,064 109,065 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,532 30,572 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,545 23,546 1 South African rand ZAR 2,333 2,321 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,262 2,261 1 Russian ruble RUB 674 674 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,803 26,798 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,308 29,309 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,876 40,862 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,683 31,677 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,429 8,430 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,909 5,905 100 Thai baths THB 111,633 111,634 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,031 9,031 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,660 29,747 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 40,913 40,910 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,896 8,896 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,002 15,002 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,763 2,757 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,568 16,562 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,276 71,275 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,156 4,156 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,308 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,899 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,966 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials.