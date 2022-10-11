Explosions in Ukraine's Kyiv and Dnieper

By Trend

After the announcement of a large-scale air alert in Ukraine, explosions occurred in Kyiv and Dnieper, Trend reports citing korrespondent.net.

Telegram channels reported this on the morning of October 10. Eyewitnesses published photos and videos of thick smoke that rises from the hit areas.

Information about the attack on Kyiv was confirmed by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko.

"Several explosions in Shevchenkivskyi district - in the center of the capital. All services are on their way. Details will be announced later," he said.

According to media reports, there are victims, cars that passed near the hit areas, are on fire. One of the rockets fell near the monument to Ukrainian academician Mykhailo Hrushevsky.



