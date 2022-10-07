Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

By Trend

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members, Trend reports citing Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% in early Asia trade, as U.S. futures gained. The index is up 4% this week after faling 13% in September.

Japan's Nikkei stock index climbed 0.7% to its highest level since September, South Korea (.KS11) advanced 1.2% and Australia (.AXJO) edged 0.1% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, on the other hand, fell 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures advanced 0.6%, and the Nasdaq futures gained 0.9%, building on a late rebound in U.S. stocks which helped limit earlier losses. The S&P 500 finished Wednesday 0.20% lower and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) ended down 0.25%.

The Refinitiv Asia Energy index rose 0.7%, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to cut oil production the deepest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, curbing supply in an already tight market. read more

Oil prices rose for a fourth straight day to their highest level since mid-September. Brent crude futures were up 0.6% at $93.9 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also gained 0.6% to $88.26 per barrel.