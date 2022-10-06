Iranian currency rates for October 6

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 4.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,436 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 6
Iranian rial on October 4
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
47,335
47,340
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,674
42,294
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,821
3,807
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,962
3,921
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,571
5,539
1 Indian rupee
INR
515
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,629
135,582
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,813
18,301
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,017
29,066
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,083
109,072
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,734
30,766
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,942
23,977
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,355
2,349
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,262
2,265
1 Russian ruble
RUB
692
722
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,142
27,306
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,700
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,419
29,336
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,541
41,401
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,148
1,167
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,136
32,168
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,419
8,372
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,902
5,899
100 Thai baths
THB
111,973
110,897
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,069
9,037
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,573
29,244
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
41,436
41,191
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,935
8,830
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,002
14,896
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,760
2,750
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
479
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,668
16,668
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,435
71,310
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,234
4,265
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,013
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,520 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,376 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,910 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,567 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.