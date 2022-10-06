TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for October 6

06 October 2022

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,436 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 6

Iranian rial on October 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,335

47,340

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,674

42,294

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,821

3,807

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,962

3,921

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,571

5,539

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,629

135,582

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,813

18,301

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,017

29,066

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,072

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,734

30,766

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,942

23,977

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,355

2,349

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,262

2,265

1 Russian ruble

RUB

692

722

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,142

27,306

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,419

29,336

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,541

41,401

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,136

32,168

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,419

8,372

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,902

5,899

100 Thai baths

THB

111,973

110,897

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,069

9,037

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,573

29,244

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

41,436

41,191

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,935

8,830

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,002

14,896

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,760

2,750

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,435

71,310

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,234

4,265

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,013

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,520 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,376 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,910 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,567 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

