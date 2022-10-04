US to impose new sanctions against Iran this week — Biden

By Trend

The US will impose new sanctions against Iranian officials, whom Washington considers involved in violence against protesters this week, US President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I remain gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity," Biden said in a statement, published on the White House website.

"This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," the US President added.

"The United States is making it easier for Iranians to access the Internet, including through facilitating greater access to secure, outside platforms and services. The United States is also holding accountable Iranian officials and entities, such as the Morality Police, that are responsible for employing violence to suppress civil society," the statement reads.

In September, the US imposed sanctions against the Morality Police and a number of officials. In addition, the US Treasury published a new general license that expands options for supplying communications services to Iran. According to the US authorities, it was done in order to "support free exchange of information and access of the Iranian people to information" amid the Internet access restrictions, imposed by the authorities due to the ongoing protests.