Iranian currency rates for October 4

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to October 3.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,191 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on October 4
Iranian rial on October 3
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
47,340
46,859
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,294
42,482
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,807
3,790
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,921
3,859
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,539
5,537
1 Indian rupee
INR
515
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,582
135,136
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,301
18,426
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,066
28,972
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,072
109,063
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,766
30,343
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
23,977
23,503
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,349
2,316
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,265
2,267
1 Russian ruble
RUB
722
711
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,306
26,987
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,336
29,328
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,401
41,562
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,154
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,168
32,157
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,372
8,325
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,899
5,913
100 Thai baths
THB
110,897
110,959
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,037
9,056
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,244
29,156
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,191
41,169
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,830
8,816
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,896
14,817
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,750
2,755
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
477
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,668
16,569
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,310
71,451
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,265
4,274
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,972
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,681 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,209 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,241 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 330,000-333,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.