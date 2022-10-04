TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for October 4

04 October 2022 [18:47] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to October 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,191 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 4

Iranian rial on October 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,340

46,859

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,294

42,482

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,807

3,790

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,921

3,859

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,539

5,537

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,582

135,136

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,301

18,426

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,066

28,972

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,072

109,063

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,766

30,343

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,977

23,503

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,349

2,316

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,265

2,267

1 Russian ruble

RUB

722

711

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,306

26,987

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,336

29,328

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,401

41,562

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,168

32,157

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,372

8,325

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,899

5,913

100 Thai baths

THB

110,897

110,959

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,037

9,056

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,244

29,156

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,191

41,169

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,830

8,816

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,896

14,817

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,750

2,755

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,569

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,310

71,451

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,265

4,274

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,972

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,681 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,209 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,001 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,241 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 330,000-333,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

