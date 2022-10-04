Lula da Silva overtakes Bolsonaro as Brazil counts votes in presidential vote

By Trend

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leader of Brazil’s Workers’ Party, has overtaken incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential elections and is expanding his lead, according to data from about 85% of protocols that were published by the Superior Electoral Court, Trend reports citing TASS.

Lula da Silva, who ran the South American country from 2003 to 2010, collected 46.64% of the vote. Bolsonaro, a conservative, secured the support of 44.73% of the voters. The gap between them is about 2 million people, and it continues to widen.

The total number of voters, according to the electoral court, is more than 156 million people. Were none of the candidates gather more than 50% of the vote, Brazil will hold a runoff on October 30.