TODAY.AZ / World news

Russia records 24,158 daily COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths

03 October 2022 [20:44] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 24,158 over the past day to 21,073,185, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 30,085 daily cases were recorded.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,294 over the past day, reaching 20,175,902, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 46,992 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 91 over the past day, reaching 387,559, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 96 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/226343.html

Print version

Views: 103

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also