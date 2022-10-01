Australia to end mandatory home isolation for COVID-19 patients

By Trend

Australia will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for COVID-19 infected people on Oct. 14, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, as the country scrapped one of the last remaining restrictions from the pandemic era, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention,” Albanese said during a media briefing.

After largely containing the virus through tough border restrictions and snap lockdowns earlier in the pandemic, Australia began living with the virus from early this year through a staggered easing of curbs in the wake of higher vaccinations.