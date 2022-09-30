Istanbul Airport once again busiest in Europe

By Trend

Istanbul Airport has once again been ranked as the busiest airport in Europe last week, according to EUROCONTROL, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, Türkiye’s mega airport hosted on average 1,286 daily flights, data showed.

The airport has served 47 million passengers this year, said Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of ?GA Istanbul Airport.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol ranked second at 1,272 daily flights, followed by Paris’s Charles de Gaulle at 1,236. Frankfurt and London’s Heathrow ranked fourth and fifth with 1,159 and 1,104 flights on average.

EUROCONTROL also said the flag carrier Turkish Airlines was among the top five operators in Europe in the Sept.19-25 period. Turkish Airlines operated 1,376 daily flights on average which was down only 1 percent from 2019.

Last week Turkish Airlines was named the best carrier in Europe at the World Airline Awards.

The flag carrier also won “the best airlines in Southern Europe” and “the World’s Best Business Class Catering” awards.

Meanwhile Turkish Airlines said it has canceled flights from and to Minsk in Belarus and Krasnodar, Sochi Rostov and Yekaterinburg in Russia until Dec. 31, 2022.

Ryanair Group topped the EUROCONTROL list with 2,990 daily flight and EasyJet Group ranked second at 1,641 flights. Lufthansa and Air France operated 1,182 and 1,064 flights on average between Sept. 19-25, respectively.

The U.K. was at the top of the countries list with 5,532 daily flights in the Sept.19-25 period. Germany and Spain ranked second and third at 5,059, and 4,877 flights, respectively.