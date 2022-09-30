Iranian President comments on death of Mahsa Amini

By Trend

If any offenses are revealed in the matter relating to the death of Mahsa Amini, a criminal case will certainly be initiated, Trend reports.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said this in an address to the Iranian people.

According to him, there is no conclusion of a forensic examination yet. It will be provided in the coming days.

Commenting on the protests in Iran in recent days, Ibrahim Raisi said that centers could be created for dialogue, criticism and even protests on some issues, which is also enshrined in the Iranian constitution.

"Under no circumstances should encroachments on the life and property of citizens be allowed. Violations of public order by some persons should not be allowed," he said.