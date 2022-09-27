TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for September 26

26 September 2022 [23:18] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to September 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,726 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 26

Iranian rial on September 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

45,587

45,867

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,809

42,797

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,719

3,731

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,946

3,964

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,474

5,490

1 Indian rupee

INR

518

518

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,681

135,676

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,531

17,536

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,204

29,336

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,147

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,870

30,926

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,127

24,203

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,346

2,343

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,281

2,281

1 Russian ruble

RUB

726

723

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,446

27,483

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,359

29,410

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,139

40,699

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,299

32,350

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,403

8,399

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,914

5,892

100 Thai baths

THB

111,891

111,791

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,172

9,216

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,530

29,174

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

40,726

40,822

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,716

8,712

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,849

14,869

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,788

2,784

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,626

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,478

71,512

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,215

4,213

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,971

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,212 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,879 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,272 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,472 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials.

