Iranian currency rates for September 26

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to September 24.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,726 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on September 26
Iranian rial on September 24
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
45,587
45,867
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,809
42,797
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,719
3,731
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,946
3,964
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,474
5,490
1 Indian rupee
INR
518
518
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,681
135,676
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
17,531
17,536
100 Japanese yens
JPY
29,204
29,336
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,147
109,080
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,870
30,926
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
24,127
24,203
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,346
2,343
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,281
2,281
1 Russian ruble
RUB
726
723
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,881
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
27,446
27,483
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,359
29,410
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,139
40,699
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,161
1,154
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,299
32,350
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,403
8,399
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,914
5,892
100 Thai baths
THB
111,891
111,791
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,172
9,216
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,530
29,174
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
40,726
40,822
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,716
8,712
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,849
14,869
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,788
2,784
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
477
476
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,626
16,668
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
71,478
71,512
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,215
4,213
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,971
12,022
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,212 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,879 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,272 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,472 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials.