Iranian currency rates for September 26

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to September 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,726 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 26 Iranian rial on September 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 45,587 45,867 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,809 42,797 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,719 3,731 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,946 3,964 1 Danish krone DKK 5,474 5,490 1 Indian rupee INR 518 518 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,681 135,676 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,531 17,536 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,204 29,336 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,147 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,870 30,926 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,127 24,203 1 South African rand ZAR 2,346 2,343 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,281 2,281 1 Russian ruble RUB 726 723 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,446 27,483 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,359 29,410 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,139 40,699 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,299 32,350 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,403 8,399 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,914 5,892 100 Thai baths THB 111,891 111,791 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,172 9,216 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,530 29,174 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 40,726 40,822 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,716 8,712 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,849 14,869 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,788 2,784 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,626 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,478 71,512 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,215 4,213 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,212 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,879 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,272 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,472 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials.