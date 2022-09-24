Iran says nuclear deal in jeopardy without U.S. guarantees, closure of IAEA probes

By Trend

Iran sees no point in saving a 2015 nuclear pact without guarantees the United States would not again withdraw and international inspectors close investigations of Tehran's atomic program, Iran's hardline president said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Signaling failure of attempts at the United Nations General Assembly to overcome an impasse, President Ebrahim Raisi said: "What is the use of having a revived deal without assuring guarantees that the U.S. will not violate again?"

After a meeting with Raisi on Tuesday in New York, French President Emmanuel Macron said that "the ball on reaching a nuclear deal with Iran is now in Tehran's camp".

But Raisi, in a televised news conference, blamed the accord's European parties and the United States for failure to revive it.

"How can we have a lasting agreement if these probes are not closed? We can have a good deal if Americans and Europeans fulfill their commitments."