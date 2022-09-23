IAEA's Grossi says outstanding issues with Iran will not be wished away

By Trend

Outstanding issues between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog will not be wished away, agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, while Tehran insists on the closure of the agency's probes for revival of a 2015 nuclear pact, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“These issues are not going to be wished away,” Grossi told reporters at the United Nations, adding that he hoped to meet with Iranians in a few days.

“The IAEA has limited access to Iran's nuclear facilities. ... We are ready to re-engage with Iran”.