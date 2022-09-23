TODAY.AZ / World news

Diplomacy is only way out of conflict in Ukraine - Cavushoglu

22 September 2022 [22:48] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Diplomacy is the only way out of the situation in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"This is why we selected, ‘Avoiding Humanitarian Crises Through Mediation,' as the theme of our meeting today," he said in opening remarks. "That's what we try to do through our engagement with Ukraine and Russia."

Cavusoglu warned that the longer the war continues, the more difficult it is to reach a "just and mutually acceptable" solution.

He stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way out of the seven-month conflict.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/225848.html

Print version

Views: 100

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also