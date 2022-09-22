Israeli and Turkish leaders meet as tensions ease

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met for the first time in more than a decade with an Israeli prime minister, with Yair Lapid seeking his help on citizens held by Palestinian militants Hamas, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a month after the countries announced the restoration of diplomatic ties following years of tensions.

Türkiye in 1949 became the first Muslim-majority nation to recognize Israel.