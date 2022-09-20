Iranian currency rates for September 20

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to September 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,011 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 20 Iranian rial on September 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,891 47,967 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,473 43,537 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,884 3,910 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,092 4,121 1 Danish krone DKK 5,649 5,658 1 Indian rupee INR 527 527 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,941 135,443 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,523 17,729 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,302 29,380 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,078 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,610 31,665 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,933 25,158 1 South African rand ZAR 2,370 2,386 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,295 2,301 1 Russian ruble RUB 698 695 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,116 28,199 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,817 29,866 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,203 39,355 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,907 32,919 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,569 8,460 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,994 6,030 100 Thai baths THB 113,631 113,938 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,260 9,261 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,176 30,322 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,011 42,071 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,785 8,834 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,817 14,844 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,802 2,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,732 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,157 73,245 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,177 4,142 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,351 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,276 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,181 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,110 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.