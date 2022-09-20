TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for September 20

20 September 2022 [22:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to September 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,011 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 20

Iranian rial on September 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,891

47,967

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,473

43,537

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,884

3,910

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,092

4,121

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,649

5,658

1 Indian rupee

INR

527

527

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,941

135,443

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,523

17,729

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,302

29,380

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,078

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,610

31,665

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,933

25,158

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,370

2,386

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,295

2,301

1 Russian ruble

RUB

698

695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,116

28,199

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,817

29,866

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,203

39,355

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,907

32,919

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,569

8,460

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,994

6,030

100 Thai baths

THB

113,631

113,938

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,260

9,261

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,176

30,322

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,011

42,071

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,785

8,834

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,817

14,844

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,802

2,809

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,732

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,157

73,245

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,177

4,142

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,351 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,276 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,181 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,110 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

