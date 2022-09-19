Program of the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Moscow published

By Trend

The program of the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Moscow has been published, Trend reports.

On the first day of the forum (October 5) a round table will be held on the following topics:

‘The Caspian region as part of the Greater Eurasian Partnership: new challenges and development prospects’

‘Cooperation in the field of transport and logistics’,

‘Comfortable environment for life and business’,

‘Caspian Partnership - Protecting Health and Economy from Epidemic’,

‘Caspian Region in the Global Climate Agenda: Challenges, Opportunities, Approaches’,

‘Energy Projects of the "Caspian Five’,

‘Law and Scientific Diplomacy for Sustainable Development of the Caspian Region’,

‘Cooperation of the countries of the Caspian region in the field of tourism and preservation of cultural heritage’, youth entrepreneurship and innovative development of the countries of the ‘Caspian Five’.

International Council of Business Cooperation of Commerce and Industry Chambers of the Caspian region will hold a session and the Moscow government will organize a practical conference of city and municipality mayors of the Caspian region countries following the initiative of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia.

The meeting of the heads of delegations of the participating states of the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in a small format on 'Results of the meeting of the Sixth Caspian Summit' topic is planned to be held on the second day of forum (October 6).

The plenary session will be attended by Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, head of the delegation of Turkmenistan. Documents are expected to be signed at the end of the meeting.