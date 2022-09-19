Iran's exports to SCO member states to increase: TPOI

By Trend

The head of Trade Development Organization of Iran (TPOI) said after President Ebrahim Raeisi's attendance at SCO summit and acceptance of full Iran membership, there will be an increase in exports, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Alireza Peyman-Pak said Saturday about the removal of barriers to financial and banking exchanges between the member countries of Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) said that the Iranian delegation headed by president Ebrahim Raeisi in the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan attended the SCO meeting and held good talks with the heads of states participating in the talks.

In the meetings that the president held with the presidents of the member states in SCO member states, the development of trade and the removal of barriers and challenges were emphasized, Peyman-Pak said.

He added that "In the financial and banking discussions with countries such as Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, we have taken good measures to use alternative channels."

In addition, the removal of the US dollar and the euro will be on agenda and it was offered to the other sides the use of insurance and new financial channels that our central bank has in mind."

He said that during the Uzbekistan summit, the Iranian delegation held good talks with the Russian president on North-South Corridor, adding that there were also good talks with the Chinese side on the East-West corridor.

The TPOI head further said that "In the field of customs, similar to the agreement signed between the 3 countries of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia a few months ago, negotiations have also been conducted with other countries. All these measures will lead to the development of trade and the creation of stable income for the Islamic Republic."

The world's largest energy producers, including Iran and Russia, are members of the Shanghai organization, and the world's largest energy consumers, China and India, are also members of the organization, Peyman-Pak said.

He further said that a mechanism should be defined for sustainable cooperation in the field of energy security. There should be the possibility of stable energy exchanges in other energy fields and the issue of energy supply should be made safe and stable.

Pointing out that the issue of food security was also emphasized in these meetings, he stated that the president emphasized issues such as health and the use of Iran's capacities and capabilities in the field of health, including the export of medical equipment, biotechnological drugs and health tourism services to the SCO member states by Iran.