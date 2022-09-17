China's top legislator to meet with South Korean leaders

By Trend

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was set to meet with China's top legislator Li Zhanshu in Seoul on Friday, as South Korea seeks to maintain economic ties with Beijing while also strengthening its relationship with the United States, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, arrived in Seoul on Thursday as part of an international tour that has included stops in Mongolia, Nepal and Russia, where he told lawmakers that China "understands and supports" Moscow, including in the war in Ukraine.

In Seoul, Li is scheduled to meet with Yoon as well as the speaker of South Korea's national assembly.