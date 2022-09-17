U.S. judge sentences Mexican cartel boss to life in prison

By Trend

Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of the Gulf Cartel and one of former Mexican President Felipe Calderon's most-wanted criminals during his clampdown on drugs.

He was captured by Mexican forces in 2012 and presented to the media alongside a spectacular display of gold-encrusted guns and jewelry. He was extradited in 2015 to the United States, which at the time offered a $5 million reward for his arrest.

"This was a long, but very important case to the district and especially our partners in Brownsville," said U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. "The life sentence speaks for itself. Justice has now been served," Lowery added.

Costilla, 51, was responsible for moving some 10,000 kilograms of cocaine and 140,000 kilograms of marijuana to the United States, the Justice Department said.