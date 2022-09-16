Tajikistan supports using diplomacy to settle conflict on Tajik-Kyrgyz border

By Trend

Tajikistan supports resolving conflict on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border through diplomacy, said today the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, Trend reports via Tajik Media.

"Tajikistan has been a supporter of resolving the conflict on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border through negotiations and diplomacy and remains adamant in its position," the message said.

As reported, the Tajik side attempted to stabilize the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border before 11:10 (GMT+5), but it was unsuccessful since the Kyrgyz side continued shelling and refused to negotiate.

The Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan refute the information of the Kyrgyz side about the continuation of the conflict on the Tajik side and state that this information has no real basis.