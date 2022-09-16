Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to ceasefire - Kyrgyz Border Service

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to a ceasefire, Trend reports citing the State Border Guard Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

The heads of the State Committees for National Security of Kyrgyzstan - Kamchybek Tashiev and Tajikistan - Saimumin Yatimov agreed on a ceasefire at 16:00 (GMT+6).

The aggravation on the border between the two countries began on September 14, 2022. The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated again on the morning of September 16, armed clashes took place along the entire perimeter.