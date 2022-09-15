Presidents of Tajikistan and China sign several agreements on bilateral co-op

By Trend

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed several agreements on bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via Tajik president's press service.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the following documents were signed:

- Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of green growth between Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and Ministry of Commerce of China;

- Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of digital economy between Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and Ministry of Commerce of China;

- Additional protocol on the implementation of the construction project of the main partial sections of the second phase of the Dushanbe-Kulma highway.