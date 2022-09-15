All Armenian opposition MPs sign document on PM's impeachment

By Trend

All 35 MPs of Armenia and 'I Have the Honor' opposition parties have put their signatures under the document initiating the impeachment process of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

According to the media, the names of the opposition MPs who put their signatures under the document were read out last night in front of the protesters near the building of the National Assembly by a member of Armenia party Aram Vardevanyan.

In order to start the process of expressing a vote of no confidence in the prime minister and the government, 18 signatures of members of the ruling Civil Contract party are missing, added the media.