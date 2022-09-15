UN chief appeals for cooperation to address ‘world in peril’

By Trend

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for solidarity and cooperation to address a “world in peril”, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

Guterres made the appeal at the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

“We face a world in peril across our work to advance peace, human rights and sustainable development,” Guterres said, citing conflicts and climate change, a “broken global financial system”, poverty, inequality, hunger and divisions.

“Addressing common challenges will require continued solidarity as we demonstrate the great promise and potential of this organisation,” he said ahead of the start of the UNGA’s high-level event.



