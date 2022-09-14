Canadian police officer killed in daylight shooting, suspect in custody

By Trend

A Canadian police officer was killed and a suspect is in custody following two daylight shootings in Toronto, the largest city in the country, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police said on Twitter that a suspect has been located and is in police custody.

One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and two others have been transported to hospital, the police said.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the victim of the fatal shooting is a Toronto police officer, according to the media reports.

The police issued a public alert about an active shooter Monday afternoon and said that they were searching for a suspect who was "armed and dangerous".

The police are investigating the shootings and there is no word yet as to what led to the shootings, said the media reports.