93 new COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries registered in Kazakhstan

By Trend

93 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 spread, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of them, 16 are in Nur-Sultan, 20 – in Almaty, 9 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Abai region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, and 4 – in North Kazakhstan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,391,645 countrywide.

Meanwhile, 231 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,362,359.

Of those recovered, 89 are in Nur-Sultan, 24 – in Almaty, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 39 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Ulytau region, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 47 – in Pavlodar region.