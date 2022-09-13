Kyrgyzstan's imports of goods from China increase dramatically

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan's imports of goods from China in the first half of this year amounted to $1.7 billion, which more than a threefold increase compared to the same period of 2021 ($520.9 million), Trend reports citing the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Statistical Committee, the main goods imported by Kyrgyzstan from China during this period were:

- Shoes in the amount of $287.3 million;

- Base metal mountings, fittings and similar articles ($254.5 million)

- Sewing machines worth $122.9 million;

- Knitted or crocheted fabrics ($91.9 million)

- Synthetic yarn fabrics ($75.9 million);

- Garments worth $77.3 million;

- Plastics and products from them ($66.9 million);

However, the export of goods from Kyrgyzstan to China from January through June of this year decreased by 15.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021 ($33.1 million) - up to $27.9 million.

Thus, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China in the first half of 2022 amounted to $1.73 billion, which is more than three times higher than in the same period of last year ($554.1 million).